2023: Labour Minister, Ngige joins presidential race

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige has declared his intention for 2023 presidential election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ngige made the declaration Tuesday at Alor, his country home town in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra in an occasion organised by his political associates.

He said, after due consultations, he decided to vie for the position because “he has all it takes to steer the ship of Nigeria to safe harbour.”

Reviewing his activities as the Minister under President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, Ngige said he had handled about 1,383 labour related disputes.

The Minister equally scored the Buhari Government high in some aspects, but said that the administration performed below average in some areas.

“I can give high mark to this government in some areas, and score the government low in some aspects due to some prevailing factors,” he said.

He restated given his years of experience, if elected as the next president, he knew what to do to tackle the challenges in the country now.

A factional state secretary of the APC who spoke, Chukwuma Agufugo, said the event was a follow up to a December 2021 event where Ngige was urged to contest the 2023 presidential election.

“We came today to get answers to our appeal that Dr Ngige go into the next presidential election because you are experienced and qualified to hold the position,” he said.