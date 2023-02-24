2023: Kwara declares Friday work-free day

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak of Kwara has declared Friday, February 24 as work-free day for civil servants in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Kwara Head of Service, Susan Oluwole, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Ilorin on Thursday.

According to Oluwole, it is to enable the workers in the state to travel down to their respective polling areas to actively participate in the presidential and national assembly elections holding on Feb. 25.

She therefore admonished all citizens of the state, particularly civil servants, to perform their civil responsibility during the electioneering period without any acrimony.