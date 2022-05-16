2023: KI, MC Oluomo, Nollywood stars join 100,000 Lagosians to rally support for Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presidential campaign has taken more colourful dimension, as the Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garage Management Committee, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo; Fuji music maestro and Mayegun of Yorubaland, Alhaji Wasiu Anifowoshe; Chairman, Conference of 57 Local Government and Local Councils Development Areas Kolade Alabi; Conference 57 Secretary-General Rasaq Ajala and Nollywood stars joined over 100,000 Lagosians to rally to support the ruling APC National Leader presidential aspiration.

Under the banner of Team Lagos Nigeria, they also campaigned for the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The crowd, clad in customized T-Shirts, Polos and face caps, converged on Sky Power at Ikeja GRA.

Director-General of Team Lagos Nigeria in Southwest, Chief Anthony Adeboye, said the group was a formidable grass root political group constituted by Asiwaju Tinubu.

“Team Lagos Nigeria has been in existence since 1999 to promote good governance and working harmoniously with all political leaders and office holders to bridge the gaps between the grass root and the people in government,” he said.

He added that the team has worked harmoniously with four different governors – Asiwaju Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who he said has been a strong pillar and life patron of the group.

He said through Team Lagos Nigeria, Asiwaju Tinubu has empowered thousands of helpless Nigerians.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, hailed the group.

He said Asiwaju Tinubu has done a lot for Nigerians and it’s a payback time for him.

He urged people to keep the tempo high to ensure victory for Tinubu.

Conference 57 Chairman Kolade Alabi said he wasn’t surprised with the crowd mobilized by the group going by their antecedents.

Asiwaju Tinubu, Alabi said, is more than prepared to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, Nigerians would rejoice and more progress would be recorded if Tinubu is elected as President.

“President Buhari has done a lot. He needs an enigma with strong political will to consolidate his achievements. This is why we are all clamouring for our leader Asiwaju Tinubu to succeed him,” he said.

Alabi urged Lagosians for vote massively for Governor Sanwo-Olu during next year’s poll.

All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State Women Leader Jumoke Okoya-Thomas applauded Team Lagos Nigeria for the good job.

She implored women to support Asiwaju Tinubu’s aspiration so as to get the more slots in governance.

“Asiwaju has put women as leaders in politics. Endeavour to get your Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and encourage other women to do the same. This is time to do the work,” he said.

Alhaji Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) thanked the crowd for honouring Asiwaju Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu.

He urged those without PVC to go and get theirs.

“This coming election is about numbers and we want to turn out over four million votes for Asiwaju Tinubu in Lagos. It is doable if we all go get our PVC. Lagos has over 20 million population with youths constituting the majority. Let’s use our votes to entrench good governance by voting en mass for Jagaba (Tinubu),” he said.

Alhaji Anifowoshe (K1), who is the Chairman of Team Lagos Nigeria, appealed to all party leaders to endorse Asiwaju Tinubu as the APC Presidential flag-bearer.

According to him, Tinubu has sacrificed enough for the party, adding that it is time for the party to pay him back by giving him the Presidential ticket.

He also entertained the crowd with good music. He was joined on the stage by Temitope Adekunle (aka Small Doctor) and other musicians. The Nation