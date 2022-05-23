2023: Katsina State requires urgent remediation – Yar’adua

A Katsina gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar-Sadiq Yar’adua, said the North Western State needs “urgent remediation and fixing”.

Yar’dua made this known while fielding questions from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina, the capital city Monday.

He said that the state needed rescue and salvation from its current security challenges and economic quagmire, both of which were results of decades of neglect.

According to him, “talakawa” (masses) that constituted more than 99 per cent of the state’s population are neglected.

“To revamp the fortunes of our state, we need a leader with credible and impeccable character, incorruptible, courageous, bold, brutally honest and empathetic.

“Someone with good and sound education; a person with an abiding and uncompromising faith in God in both his deeds and pronouncements.

“The next governor should have great understanding of economics and the economy of the state, a politician that understands the people’s needs and aspirations, somebody with vast experience in public service and in the private sector.

“The governor that understands power and power relations, who is able to intelligently and robustly analyse fundamental issues and problems of society.

“Someone with enormous ability to relate local issues and problems and situate them within the context of prevailing global economic realities and dynamics.

“A good and kind hearted person with a clean and unblemished record,” said the aspirant.

Yar’dua said that in view of the current circumstances, he believed that he was the right person to be elected as the governor of Katsina state.

The aspirant was born in Katsina on June 6, 1960, attended Gidado Primary School in Rafukka and proceeded to Daura Teachers’ College in 1973.

Yar’adua also attended Bayero University, Kano, where he graduated in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts Honours in Mass Communications.

He later obtained a Master of Business Administration Degree in 1995 from the same university before proceeding to the University of Lagos, Akoka, where he obtained another Masters’ Degree.

Yar’adua also attended the University of Sussex, Brighton, United Kingdom, where he obtained a Master of Arts Degree in International Relations.

He is currently a PhD. (Law) student at the University of Hull in the UK.

Yar’adua said that he worked within the three tiers of government in the country as an Information Officer with Mani Local Government Council of Katsina State, former Kaduna State Ministry of Finance in Daura and Katsina Sub-Treasuries as a Clerical Officer.

He served has served as the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to then Military Administrator of Katsina State, Col. John Madaki, and was re-appointed by erstwhile civilian governor of the State, Alhaji Saidu Barda in 1992.

At the Federal level, Yar’adua said he served as Chief Commercial Officer at the National Maritime Authority between 1993 and 1998.

In 2007, he said President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed him as the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Operations and Marine, at the Nigeria Ports Authority, Lagos.

The aspirant had worked as a reporter and later Zonal Editor with the defunct Today Newspapers, as well as Stringer and Roving Correspondent with the BBC, London, in West Africa.

He served on various boards of the state and federal government agencies, including as Chairman Board of Governors of the Katsina Broadcasting Corporation, and Chairman, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation.

According to him, he was a member of the Peoples’ Redemption Party (PRP), Youth Wing, Katsina Local Government in 1980, and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 1992.

In 1999, Yar’adua said that he contested for the House of Representatives for Katsina Federal Constituency, but lost re-election in 2003.

He added that he served incumbent Governor Aminu Masari as Chief of Staff when Masari was the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Yar’adua said that in 2011, he contested and won to represent Katsina Central Senatorial District in the red chamber of the National Assembly.

“Truth and honesty, faith in God and service to humanity is my philosophy.

“With the vast experiences I have, I think I am fit to be the next governor of Katsina State,” said the aspirant.