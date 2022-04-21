2023: Katsina SSG resigns, joins governorship race

Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG) has resigned his portfolio to join the 2023 gubernatorial race.

Inuwa indicated his intention to via for the election under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The resignation was announced in a letter dated April 15, 2022, addressed to Gov. Aminu Masari, and issued to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

The letter read in parts: “With gratitude to God, I wish to notify Your Excellency about my intended resignation as the Secretary to the Government of Katsina state, effective from today April, 15, 2022.

“This decision is informed by my desire and resolve to vie for an elective position in the up-coming political dispensation, on the platform of our great party, APC.

“I wish to seize this opportunity therefore, to express my profound gratitude to you, for the singular honour and privilege given to me to offer my humble and modest contributions in serving you, the government and good people of the state in that capacity since 2015 to date.

“I pray to Almighty Allah to further strengthen and guide you in the last lap of this Administration’s final tenure and crown your entire efforts with resounding success.

“While anticipating your positive response on my request, please accept my sincere regards, best wishes and loyalty.”