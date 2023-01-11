2023: Katsina PDP governorship candidate pledges to prioritize insecurity 

The opposition People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate in Katsina State, Malam Yakubu Lado-Danmarke said his topmost priority if elected is to tackle insecurity.

Lado-Danmarke said this Wednesday during a campaign tour of Sandamu Local Government Area of the state that he would also provide free education and free healthcare services if elected.

He said his administration would x more on màaaternal and child healthcare.

The governorship hopeful said e xxx Campaign Council, Senator Umar Ibrahim-Tsauri enjoined PDP supporters to turn out en-masse and vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the State.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the council, Dr Mustapha Inuwa said the APC had nothing to show in its seven years of ruling Katsina State.

Inuwa said it was time for the people of Katsina State to vote wisely, saying that PDP supporters deserved commendation for showing their support for Atiku/Lado.

Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the PDP.

Highlight of the rally was the reception of APC members that defected to the PDP across the local government areas.