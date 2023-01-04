2023: Katsina PDP governorship candidate flags off campaign, vows to win

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Katsina State, Sen. Yakubu Lado-Danmarke has flagged off his campaign in Funtua with a vow to win in a free and fair election.

At the flag off, Lado-Danmarke charged voters to ensure that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state did not win the election.

He assured that if former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar became the president on the platform of the PDP and he became Katsina State governor, security challenges in the country would end.

The candidate also appealed to Katsina State people to vote all PDP candidates from those of the State’s House of Assembly to that of the president.

He stressed that the only political party to be elected should be the PDP, adding that in its 16 years in power between 1999 and 2015, it brought a lot of development.

Lado-Danmarke promised to end insecurity, improve business activities, education, health, economy, agriculture, and women and youths empowerment among other sectors.

Earlier, the Director-General of Atiku/Lado Campaign Council, Dr Mustapha Inuwa said it was time for the people of the state to vote wisely.

He said that judging by the turnout of supporters at the PDP presidential rally in Katsina and that at the gubernatorial campaign in Funtua; it was clear that the electorate was behind the PDP.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Campaign Council, Senator Umar Tsauri commended the supporters for honouring the invitation to the campaign flag-off.

Tsauri assured the supporters that they would not be disappointed with the party when elected into power at all levels.