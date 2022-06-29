2023: Kano lawmaker urges constituents to obtain PVCs

A member of Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Labaran Madari, has urged eligible members of his constituency to obtain their permanent voter cards (PVCs), ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Madari, representing Warawa Constituency in the assembly, made the appeal while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Kano.

“I am calling on eligible members of my constituency and Nigerians at large who have yet to get their PVCs to do so without delay.

“This is to enable them vote good leaders in 2023 and beyond,” the lawmaker, who is the Majority Leader in the assembly, said.

Madari expressed delight with the rate of PVC collection in his constituency, saying that this had signified their readiness to partake in making a positive political change, not only in Warawa but in the state at large.

“From the data available, the people of Warawa are turning out en masse to collect their voter cards, meaning that they are ready to participate in the forthcoming general elections,” he said.

The legislator assured his constituents of quality representation at the state legislature.

“I will continue to provide the people of my constituency with the much-needed dividends of democracy that will improve their standard of living,” he said.

Madari who lauded Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for his administration’s developmental strides, appealed to eligible voters in the state to vote for All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in all elective positions, come 2023.