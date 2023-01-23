2023: Kano APC governorship candidate promises good governance 

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Kano State, Dr Nasiru Gawuna has promised to prioritise security, health, water, agriculture and environment sector, if elected.

Guwuna, who is also the deputy governor of the State, stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Musa-Fagge, Monday in Kano.

He promised he would sustain and consolidate on the security and relative peace enjoyed in the state, adding that “security brings about development and prosperity to the society, we should drive to maintain it.

“We will increase partnership with the security agencies to ensure that Kano people continue to coexist in peace and harmony,” the statement quoted Gawuna as saying.

The governorship hopeful promised to sustain the gains recorded in the education sector through the provision of infrastructure, retraining of manpower and strengthening of the curriculum with vocational skills, entrepreneurial programmes and community participation.

“I will tap from the solid minerals endowed in the state to create jobs, increase Internally Generated Revenue as well as support youth and women empowerment programmes to make them more productive”.