2023: Kalu’s South East Youth Campaign unveils offices in 34 States

A frontline support group working to actualise the Orji Uzor Kalu presidency in 2023, South East for Orji Uzor Kalu, is set to unveil 34 offices across Nigeria.

The group is joining scores of others trying to draw the former Abia State Governor into the 2023 presidential race.

The Coordinator of the group, Pastor Ejike Nwachukwu, made this known in Enugu on Thursday while inaugurating Directors of the South East State, stating that it has acquired offices in about 34 states of the federation.

According to the Anambra State born Cleric and philanthropist, there are silent majority of followers at the grassroots, hence he charged the members to go and inaugurate the Local Government teams immediately and deepen activities of the group at the grassroots across the nation.

Nwachukwu said the search for a credible and competent leader was imperative to help the ruling All Progressives Congress retain power in 2023.

He said: “In our search for a credible leader to consolidate and improve on the enormous gains of the Buhari administration in the next dispensation, we have painstaking and consciously undertaken to observe, study and critically analyse the challenges confronting the nation, as well as our immense potentials and strength. It is only tactful leader like Senator Orji Kalu, who is the Chief Whip of the Senate, that can consolidate on those gains.

“We are therefore appealing to the ruling All Progressives Congress to pick Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as its sole candidate in 2023.

“His candidacy would bring healing to the nation and to the Igbo race.

“Leaders of the All Progressives Congress are enjoined to support Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, while those with presidential ambition are encouraged to step down for him, join hands with him to move the nation forward.

“We have hundreds of billionaires in Anambra State who are ready to sponsor whatever it takes to make Kalu President.

“They are ready and just waiting on Kalu to make his declaration.”