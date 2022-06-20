2023: Kalu pledges allegiance to Ononogbu-led Abia State APC

Hon. Ben Kalu, the member representing Bende Federal Constituency and spokesman of the House of Representatives, has appealed to members of the All Progressive Congress in Abia State to support every candidate of the party in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

He made the appeal at a reconciliation meeting held on Saturday at Ntalakwu Oboro, Ikwuano Local Government Area.

Kalu appealed to all the aggrieved members of the party to sheath their swords and work for the success of the party in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The APC flag bearer encouraged the party faithful to queue behind the Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu-led administration in Abia State for a progressive and prosperous party in the Ssate, adding that the APC National Working Committee, led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, recognises only this executive.

Kalu expressed his profound gratitude to the organisers of the reconciliation committee led by the State Executives and hosted by Emeka Atuma, encouraging all Abians to embrace APC, citing the developmental strides recorded in Abia North Senatorial District as a result of her acceptance of the party.

Those in attendance included High Chief Ikechi Emenike, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu and his executives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Chief Emeka Nwogu, Emeka Atuma, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa, Fabian Okonkwo, Friday Nwosu, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, Hon. Emeka Okoroafor and all the candidates of the party for the 2023 general election as well as ward and local government executives of the party.