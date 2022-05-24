2023: Kalu becomes unopposed aspirant for APC Abia North senatorial ticket

The chief whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor-Kalu, will emerge as the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Abia North Senatorial District on Friday’s primary election unopposed.

Kalu has been cleared to contest the party primary election in the district, while his single opponent, Fabian Okonkwo, has withdrawn from the race.

Kalu has received overwhelming applause and commendation for projects he attracted to the Abia North district in the three years he represented the zo

The former Governor who dropped his presidential ambition for the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, will now contest the primary unopposed and his candidature would only be affirmed at the end of voting on Friday.

His earlier withdrawal from the presidential race and support for Lawan headlined major political discussion in the country for some days.

Kalu’s support for his former roommate transcends oral declaration as he has been in the frontline of the consultation and appeals to delegates to vote Lawan for fairness, equity, and justice in the country.

Kalu has also extended all his political machinery to Lawan, with an uncommon hope and confidence that the Senate President will emerge the winner at the presidential convention slated for Sunday.