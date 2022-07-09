2023: Journalist resigns to support Obi

A female and Abuja based journalist, Favour Bassey Out has resigned to give her full support to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Bassey Otu made this known Saturday on her Twitter handle.

Otu, in her tweet, explained that her decision was based on the fact that her job would not allow her to expressly and publicly show solidarity with her preferred presidential candidate.

“They said a journalist must be non-partisan (unbiased and fair). So I resigned my position with @SilverbirdTV to throw my full support on @PeterObi , after the elections next year, I’ll apply for a media job maybe with @channelstv or @ARISEtv or start up my business,” Basset Otu tweeted.