2023: Jonathan will return to Aso Rock as head of ING — Pastor

An Abuja-based Pastor, Dr. Prize Felix Aluko, has predicted that former President Goodluck Jonathan would return to Aso Rock as the head of an Interim National Government.

Aluko, the Senior Pastor of the Resurrected Assembly, made the shocking revelation in one of his new year’s prophecies.

He said Jonathan would rule for two years before another election is conducted.

The return of the former president to Aso Rock, according to the clergyman, will be necessitated by the violent protest that will erupt after the general elections.

He prophesied that the outcome of the general elections would be marred by controversies leading to mega protests in the country that would pave the way for the formation of an Interim National Government under the leadership of Jonathan.

It would be recalled that since 2020, Pastor Aluko has been consistent in his prophecy that former president Jonathan would return in 2023 as president of the country.

He had specifically prophesied that Jonathan would return to Aso Rock as president on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

It would be recalled that towards the buildup to the 2023 presidential primaries, Jonathan was put under intense pressure by some influential members of the APC to be the party’s presidential flag-bearer for the 2023 elections.

Indeed, a group under the aegis of “Fulani group” had purchased the N100 million nomination and expression of interest forms for ex-President Jonathan.

This was followed by a group of protesters, who stormed the Abuja private office of Jonathan, urging him to declare for the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the APC.

The former president, whose body language then was dancing towards the plan, only buckled at the dying minutes of the exercise.

Aluko, while preaching during a church programme, said: “The Lord showed me that after the election, there was confusion in Nigeria.

“Everywhere was dark.

“All the people that contested were not on the seat.

“I saw an interim government.

“In the interim government, the person I saw was former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“This is the first day of January, the year 2023.

“I saw Jonathan as Head of Interim Government for two years, to bring peace and restore normalcy before another election.”