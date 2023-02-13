2023: JAMB Registrar urges Nigerians to maintain peace

The Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, has called on Nigerians to maintain law and order during the forthcoming general elections in the interest of peace, security and development of the country.

Oloyede made the call at the official presentation of a book, entitled: “Efficiency in Jurisprudence and Constitutional Development in Africa,” on Monday in Ilorin.

The book was in honour of the Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, held at the university auditorium.

Oloyede, also a former Vice-Chancellor of the University, said, “As we are approaching Feb. 25 elections, let us be dutiful in discharging our civic responsibility of voting.

“Let us be law-abiding in the way and manner we conduct ourselves.

“We owe ourselves and the future generation the responsibility of participating in making Nigeria a better place for us through the choice of good leaders,” Oloyede said.

The JAMB registrar said: “As order is heaven’s first law, Nigerians should always maintain decorum in this campaign season.

“It is the same sense of order and decorum that should underline their conduct in the forthcoming general elections.

“The public space is toxic with the putrid smell of destructive politicking by some of our political gladiators and it only requires being law-abiding to put the public space in order

Oloyede, the eighth Vice-Chancellor of the University, urged the electorate to ensure that they vote for right leaders.

“In everything we do, let us remember that we are solely responsible for our choices, and that the choices we make today have implications for our tomorrow. Hence, don’t just vote but vote wisely,” he said.

Oloyede congratulated the Faculty of Law, the University and ICON-S for hosting the book presentation and the conference.