2023: It is time for the North Central to produce President – Ex-PDP National Chairman

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje has said that it is the turn of the North central zone of the country to produce the next President if the country must be salvaged from its current state.

Baraje also advocated the zone to present a consensus candidate who has the capacity and competence that would be supported by everyone.

While speaking at the Niger state PDP Secretariat in Minna where he led other PDP chieftains to seek the support of the state PDP for former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki as the north-central consensus candidate for 2023, he said “We have been marginalized for too long and it is time for us to lead Nigeria”.

According to him, the north-central need to come out in a united front, adding that agreeing and presenting one candidate would give the north-central the presidency come 2023.

“The north-central commands respect across the board. We have been marginalized for too long and it is time for us to lead Nigeria. 2023 is coming and they will tell you to vote for their people but we have to stand for our own and tell them that we have our own candidate.

“Since the north central will come out with one candidate, for now, we have not seen any candidate except one and he is Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki. He is the best Senate President Nigeria had and he did great work while he was there and we believe he will be able to lead Nigeria with the same zeal, dynamism and intelligence to lead Nigeria”, he said.

The former PDP National President was accompanied by former Governor of Kwara State, Shaaba Lafiaji, former PDP Chairman Nasarawa state, Honorable Yunana Iliya, former Governor of Kogi state Idris Wada, Senator Abdulraman Badamasi.

The Niger state PDP Chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji assured the team of the support of the state towards the north central consensus candidate, adding that it is time that the north-central has its place in the helm of affairs of Nigeria.

He said that they are willing to give their support to Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki or any other consensus candidate that would be agreed upon by the zone.

The Niger state working committee and other members who attended the meeting assured of their support towards the north central consensus candidate.