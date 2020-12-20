A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has warned the ruling party in the state, All Progressives Congress, not to take the Peoples Democratic Party for granted and plan a repeat of the Kano “inconclusive” governorship election of 2019.

Kwankwaso said this on Thursday while addressing a packed audience, mostly made up of his Kwankwasiyya followers, who hailed him as he made the statements.

The video of the statement was later posted on Facebook on Kwankwasiyya Reporters, a page mainly dedicated for propagating his political speeches and events.

In the video, Kwankwaso, in Hausa language, said: “Now they are power drunk because they are enjoying the seat of power.

“They are not thinking of leaving power because for them 2023 is indefinite.

“In their thinking, all these sins they are committing, they will collaborate with the Independent National Electoral Commission in 2023 and security officials and other leaders to repeat the inconclusive election they orchestrated in Kano in 2019 and then we leave them.

“2023 will come in different colours.

“It is going to be a do or die affair.

“We are going to be ready.

“In 2023, I am calling on women to take up their pestle and wooden cooking spoons and hold it close to them (to protect their votes).”