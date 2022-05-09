2023 is about security, future of our children – Obi

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, has observed that the 2023 general elections should be about the security of the nation and the future of the children.

The former Anambra State Governor stated this on Monday in Jos when he addressed Plateau State delegates.

The former two-term Governor of Anambra State said that Nigeria must get it right in 2023 if it would regain its position among the comity of nations.

He told the delegates, and indeed Nigerians, not to sacrifice the future of their children for immediate gains.

He said: “You won’t be delegates forever; your children will suffer it if you do not choose the right leader.

“If they bring money, collect it, but when you go to vote, first place the picture of your children at heart, not my picture, neither your picture because that is the future of your children.

“They will have a better and secure future if the right person is elected the next president.”

Obi said that he was offering himself to vie for the number one job because he had the capacity, and had proven beyond doubt that he could lead the country.

He said: “We should move from a nation of consumption to a nation of production.

“This is necessary because you can’t have revenue when everyone is leaving in poverty.

“You need to improve the people’s standard of living for the revenue to grow.”

According to him, 60 per cent of the more than 200 million Nigerians are youths, who would be very productive if encouraged.

