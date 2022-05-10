2023: IPAC appeals to INEC to adjust the timetable for primaries

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to effect slight changes in the timetable for the conduct of political parties primaries, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

IPAC National Chairman, Engineer Yabagi Yusuf Sani made the appeal Tuesday at an interactive session between the body and INEC in Abuja.

The body which identified the recent Easter and Eid-el-Fitr celebrations as among the factors for its demand reiterated that its request was in full consciousness of its position as key stakeholders in the nation’s democratic process and who, at the bottom of it all, constitute not only the greatest beneficiaries but, as the platform of all the registered political parties, are the fulcrum around which the entire system and processes revolve.

Engr Sanni appealed that IPAC should be considered as a body of responsible and patriotic interest bloc with a very high sense of responsibility and commitment to the success of every crucial stage and aspects in the electoral chain.

IPAC boss said at the interactive session: “By way of Illustration and reinforcement of our position that the request for slight modifications the INEC schedule of activities is not, as such, without a precedence, I wish to recall the nation’s experience in 2019, when in the heat of the general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission called for a twenty-four shift in the conduct of a scheduled segment of the exercise. At the end of the day, the postponement neither affected the smooth conduct of that year’s entire exercise, nor did it reduce its perception and acceptance by the public as a fair, credible and transparent election.

“By the way, I should perhaps, also recall that in the 2019 incident referred to above, the political parties on the platform of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, overwhelmingly and solidly stood by the Independent National Electoral Commission by unanimously supporting the call for a shift in the conduct of the election. That show of solidarity and decision of the political parties was informed by their patriotic consideration of the fact that in the circumstance, taking that course of action was the most rational option, in the superior imperatives of democracy, the electoral process, peace and tranquility in the polity”.

The body noted that this time, INEC expected to be mindful of the quest of the political parties for an extension in the timeline for the conduct of party primaries as a decision that is in the ultimate best interest of the nation’s democracy and specifically, the smooth and successful conduct of a rancour free, credible, transparent, free and fair elections in the year 2023.

Sanni said earlier that activities that informed its request are based on certain circumstances and developments that have hampered timely and strict compliance by the political parties to the timetable.

Following this, IPAC established that some of the constraining developments which it believed were not considered and therefore, not factored by the NEC while drawing up its schedule of activities included: the Christian Lenten season and the Muslim fasting in the month of Ramadan respectively followed by the celebrations of Easter and Eid El Fitr, (Sallah), in which it noted the vast majority of party members were involved.

The developments Engr Sanni recalled inevitably disrupted planned activities and programmes of the political parties, leading to the loss of about two weeks out of the allotted time of the timetable, maintaining that it is noteworthy that, the scenario was the first time that the two major events in the Christian and Muslim calendars would be occurring around the period of general elections.

“The forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun states within the timeline of the INEC for the conduct of party primaries were additional remarkable distractions and constraints that obviously affected the political parties because, most of them are, understandably, preoccupied with preparations for the conduct of the elections.

“Very pertinently, the IPAC General Assembly regards the time allotted by INEC for the conduct of party primaries as too short in view of the efforts required by the political parties for effective and scrupulous screening and selection of qualified and quality flag bearers. The significance of a tidy selection of party candidates in the elections comes, in the long run, the benefits of minimizing conflicts with all the likelihood of slowing down the electoral process.

“Relatedly, while the unprecedented large number of aspirants jestling to emerge as candidates of their various political parties in the coming general elections, have made the task of screening very cumbersome and demanding, the political parties have also had to be cautious and painstaking in the screening and selection procedures as a safeguard against creating rooms for disruptive incidents of litigation by aggrieved aspirants.

“In making the request for extension in the INEC stipulated timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections, we in the Inter-Party Advisory Council, are not unmindful of the provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act with respect to timelines in the electoral process.

“We are, however, of the considered view that our request is not, in any way, tantamount to an infringement or, a breach of any extant laws and provisions. This is because, the alterations that we are demanding, will not affect the statutory dates already fixed for the conduct of the 2023 general elections” IPAC boss pleaded..