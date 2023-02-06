2023: Institute urges media to improve focus on reportage 

The Institute for Media and Society (IMS), has urged the media to improve its focus on the reportage of inclusiveness in the forthcoming general elections.

Dr Akin Akingbulu. Executive Director, IMS, made the call during a two-day workshop on Sharing on Good Practices and Trends on Inclusive Coverage of the Electoral Process for media practitioners, held in Abuja on Monday.

Akingbulu said it was worrisome that the media, according to a recent report on media coverage on Inclusive electoral process, didn’t really do well.

He said the workshop was aimed at refocusing the media to give quality attention to inclusive participation in the 2023 electoral process.

“The European Union (EU) media support seeks to achieve a media providing a fair, accurate, professional, ethical and inclusive coverage of the electtoral process.

“The focus of the marginalised group in the election process include women, youths and Persons with Disabilities”.

He urged participants at the workshop to work toward providing outcomes that would bridge the gap in Inclusive coverage for the electoral process.

Earier, Mr Timothy Bamidele, the Programme Manager IMS, the EU SDGN project 11, was to foster a friendly and all participatory democratic process in the country.

Bamidele said the EU SDGN project for media support was to address the challenges media practitioners face during the coverage and reportage of inclusiveness during the electoral process.2023

According to him, IMS in a bid to promote inclusiveness in the electoral reportage, has empowered 60 women journalists with digital storytelling skills.

Also speaking, Prof. Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, lecturer, Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos, said there was the need to deepen professionalism in the coverage of the under-served.

Ogwezzy-Ndisik, said there was the need to identify the gaps and trends as well as address them as it relates to inclusive electoral process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the workshop was organised by IMS in collaboration with the Support-to-Media Component of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU SDGN II) Project. (NAN) (