2023: INEC receives last consignment of BVAS machines

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has received the last consignment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation (BVAS) machines.

A press release on update on its preparation, which was signed Wednesday by the Commission’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, noted that the delivery of the consignments was 52 days to the election.

Okoye confirmed that the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Commissioners and senior officials of the electoral empire were at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to receive the BVAS.

He added that officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and airport security officials were at the airport to receive the INEC team.

The statement reads: “To facilitate the smooth delivery of the machines, the Commission created four airport hubs in Abuja, Kano, Lagos, and Port Harcourt. Over the last four months, several flights delivered the BVAS to the designated airports for movement to States of the Federation ahead of the elections.

“With the arrival of the last flight in Abuja yesterday, the Commission has now taken delivery of the required number of the BVAS for all the polling units in the country and extra machines in line with our contingency provisions for all critical election materials.

“The Commission appreciates the support of all Nigerians in its determination to conduct a free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive 2023 General Election facilitated by the deployment of technology”.