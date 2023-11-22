2023: INEC, NBA, Police set to commence trial of electoral offenders 

The Independent National Electoral Commission said it will soon commence the prosecution of 1,076 electoral offenders arrested in 35 states across the country during the 2023 general election.

A credible source in the electoral commission revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday.

The source pointed out that prosecution would be done in collaboration with the Nigerian Bar Association and the Nigeria Police.

It explained that the NBA Chairman, Yakubu Maikyau, in fulfilment of that pledge in a recent letter to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, listed 191 lawyers, including 16 Senior Advocates of Nigeria, who have accepted to take up cases in the various States free of charge.

The NBA during a recent visit to INEC led by its president pledged to offer pro-bono legal services to the Commission for the prosecution of electoral offenders as a service to Nigeria.

Maikyau said the NBA service would be carried out with the assistance of the Police and INEC for diligent prosecution.

The source said 191 case files have been prepared for the prosecution.

A breakdown of the distribution by State revealed that Ebonyi State has the highest number, with 64 cases, involving 216 suspects.

Edo State is second with 22 cases and 80 suspects, while Anambra State is third with 12 cases involving 66 suspects.

Kaduna State is fourth with 11 cases and 36 suspects, while Adamawa State ranks fifth with 10 cases, 17 suspects.

Also Kano, Rivers and Osun States share the fifth position with nine cases each involving 74, 68 and 47 suspects respectively.

Yobe State has the least with just one case file implicating two suspects.

The electoral offences committed range from culpable homicide and unlawful possession of firearms to snatching and destroying of INEC items.

Others included being in possession of offensive weapons, misconduct at polling units and stealing of election results.

Also Read:

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, also confirmed that letters of authority have already been prepared and would be issued to the NBA team as soon as possible to commence proceedings on all the cases.

Oyekanmi, however, said that the NBA returned 26 case files to INEC for onward transmission to the police because the offences involved did not fall under the electoral offences as defined by the Electoral Act 2022.

He said that the Commission was also aware that suspects involved in 22 out of the cases are either at large or were never apprehended.

“The suspects linked to the cases files are in custody, they have been investigated and the necessary evidence against them harvested,” he stated.