2023: INEC begins skills development training for staff in Ebonyi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has embarked on a two-day skills development training aimed at boosting capacity of 60 members of staff of the commission in Ebonyi

The training was aimed at enhancing service delivery by members of staff of the commission ahead of the 2023 general elections.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ebonyi Dr Joseph Chukwuemeka, while declaring the workshop open Tuesday in Abakaliki the capital city, said the exercise was part of conscious efforts by the commission to enhance operational efficiency of members of its staff.

He pointed out that the training would equip the officers with new skills and knowledge to cope with the new technologies in use by the commission for the conduct of modern elections.

He further noted that the skills development training would also enhance communication abilities and staff approach to work related engagements.

He said: ‘Administratively, our staff should be competent in the management of men and materials as electoral umpires.

“Movement of files, communications amongst one another will be highly enhanced if the necessity capacity is built and people learn everyday as they grow in an organisation.

“Failure to learn will keep a worker redundant, unproductive and unuseful in the organisation; and to avoid redundancy you need constant training and retraining to remain relevant in the job.

“Today, we have moved into a technologically-driven election in the history of Nigeria, though, not that our elections have not been technologically-driven but, there is advance in our application of technology in the electoral process.

“So, when we got a letter from the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Abakaliki office for the training to inculcate in us performance in communication strategies, human relations management and in skills development, I considered it eminently necessary.

“I did because the training will help the staff manage materials and men involved in the entire electoral process.”

The REC noted that capacity building training would enable participants add more value to themselves.

Chukwuemeka charged participants to pay rapt attention to the teachings and every other activity incorporated in the training.

He said the state and Nigerians were looking up to the commission to conduct transparent, credible, free and fair elections in 2023, adding that the commission would not disappoint the people.

Earlier, INEC training officer in the State Amadi Onyekwere, said the two-day workshop was designed to train Electoral Officers (EOs), Assistant Electoral Officers (AEOs), Heads of Units and other relevant staff.

He indicated 60 officials of the commission were taking part in the exercise slated to hold from April 26 and 27 at the commission’s state headquarters in Ebonyi.

“This training intends to improve professionalism among staff and build their capacity.

“The training content has been designed to help staff of the commission improve in the activities we all carryout,” Onyekwere said.