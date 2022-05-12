2023: In memo to appointees with ambition, SGF directs them to hand over + Full letter

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has directed Ambassadors, Heads of Agencies and other government appointees with political ambition to step down.

It was first issued verbally by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday at the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Mustapha, in the directive in a memo, said: “For the avoidance of doubt, this directive affects all Ministers, Heads, and Members of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Agencies and Parastatals of Government, Ambassadors as well as other political appointees who desire to contest for elective offices….



“For smooth running of the machinery of government and our foreign Missions, affected Ministers are to hand over to Ministers of State where they exist or to the Permanent Secretary, where there is no Minister of Ambassadors shall hand over to their Deputy Heads of Mission or the most senior Foreign Service Officer in line with established practices.

“Similarly, Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Agencies, and Parastatals are to hand over to the most senior Director/Officer as may be peculiar to the organization, in line with the service-wide Circular No. SGF.50/S. II/0.2/268 of 4th December 2017.”