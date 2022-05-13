2023: ‘I’m the only one running, I don’t where others are running to’ – Tinubu boasts

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant on the platform of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has boasted he is the only one running for the presidential race in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu made the disclosure Friday while addressing APC delegates at the Niger State Government House Minna ahead of the forthcoming primary election.

The former Lagos State Governor explained that his developmental stride and achievements as a former governor of Lagos State were track records that only him could save the country from the present situation.

“I am the only one running for the president of our great country, I don’t know where others are running to; I am the only one who knows the road to prosperity of the country.

“I am a better candidate because of my track records, I have produced many people, starting from councillors, house of assembly members, Senate, Reps. and governors, yet they are pointing accusing fingers at me.

“We will join hands to rebuild the Nigeria of our dreams, don’t bother about them; I am the only one in the race, follow me I will not mislead you, only me have the knowledge and the brain to think for Nigeria.

“I have the confidence, I have done it in Lagos and I will do better for Nigeria,” he said.

He promised to transform the country from poverty, develop infrastructure and ensure that children were in school as education was the foundation and weapon to fight poverty.

On insecurity, the presidential aspirant promised to eliminate bandits and other criminals disturbing the peace of the nation, adding that it was disheartening that all roads had become danger zones for the citizens.

” It takes brain thinkers to provide security and a doer will look at economic prosperity and turn it around, we must leave our children and grandchildren with a good educational structure, not to roam on the street.

“I have what it takes, which is smartness, I am better than all of them because they lack the brain that I used to rebuild Lagos,” he added.

Earlier in his address, a former Governor of Borno State, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, said Tinubu was synonymous with revolution of democracy, adding that his track records made the present administration to get the support of the southwest in 2015.

He urged the party to give him internal support and gratitude to become President in order to replicate his track records in Lagos in the entire country.

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello threw a question to the delegates, whether they were in support of Tinubu and the response was overwhelming.