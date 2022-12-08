2023: I’m ready to debate from morning till night — Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed his readiness for debates.

The ex-Lagos State Governor, who had been accused of dodging debates, said he was prepared for it morning till night.

The National Leader of the APC, who addressed some young Nigerians in London, United Kingdom, said: “I am ready to debate with you from morning till night… and I’m speaking in London, not in Jigawa.

“It is great that you are alive to tell the story, just giving the assurance never to give up… Broadband creation, energy that you talked about.. if they’ve taken our advice.. in the beginning of democracy in 1999, we brought in investment.

“My Deputy then is here.. and then so many other innovative things…





