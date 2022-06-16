2023: Ikpeazu’s ex-aide defects to YPP, picks State Assembly ticket

Nnaji Obed Asiegbu, the immediate past Special Adviser to the Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on E-Governance, has joined the Young Progressives Party in Abia State.

He has also emerged as the YPP House of Assembly standard-bearer for Umuahia North State Constituency for the 2023 polls.

Asiegbu’s entry into the Young Progressives Party followed his recent resignation and withdrawal from the State House of Assembly race on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abia State.

Asiegbu emerged as YPP State Assembly candidate during the well-participated primary election conducted in Umuahia North Constituency by the party.