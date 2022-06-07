2023: IGP speaks tough, establishes electoral offences desks nationwide

The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the establishment of Electoral Offences Desk at the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Force Headquarters, Abuja, as well as approved its establishment at State Commands across the nation

This is contained in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, at Abuja headquarters, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Adejobi in the statement indicated that the mandate of the Electoral Offences Desk Officers includes: the collation and investigation of all electoral offences/complaints from members of the public or any quarters, with a view to determining culpability in line with the amended Electoral Act 2022, and proffering charges before Courts of competent jurisdiction for necessary legal action. The IGP tasked the Desk to commence its activities immediately with some isolated cases recorded during the pre-election activities such as screening, conventions, primaries and others.

The statement said: “In line with this mandate, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Keffi Area Command of the Nasarawa State Command, acting on credible and actionable intelligence have arrested twenty-four suspected political thugs at Minki Suites, along Keffi-Akwanga Road. The thugs suspected to be loyal to an aspirant in the Nasarawa West Senatorial primaries came into the hotel in a convoy of seven private vehicles.

“Items recovered from the arrested suspects include; eight (8) pump action guns, two (2) locally made revolver guns, thirty-seven (37) rounds of live cartridges, four (4) bulletproof vests, twenty-seven (27) mobile phones, two (2) pairs of vigilante uniforms, five (5) cutlasses, ten (10) assorted knives, criminal charms, and other incriminating objects. Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspects, who are thugs for hire, carry out their heinous acts under the guise of being members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN)”.

In the meantime, the IGP has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Electoral Offences Desk at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) and the immediate arrest of the concerned aspirant for necessary investigative actions.

The IGP reiterated that the commitment of the Force to stamping out threats to peaceful and credible elections at all levels, even as he vowed to deal decisively with anyone caught engaging in political thuggery.