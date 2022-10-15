2023: I declared #Lekkishooting photoshopped to abide by military oath of allegiance – Enenche

Major General John Enenche (retd.) said he claimed the #Lekkishooting was photoshopped because of an oath of allegiance he swore on commission into military service.

Enenche made this assertion in a press statement issued via his official Twitter handle Friday.

He said, “Dear country men and women, following my appointment on the campaign council of Labour Party, there were reactions on the social media about my pronouncement concerning a video shot at the scene of #EndSARS incident at Lekki toll-gate on October 20, 2020. Everyone that commented in anyway was right based on the information at their disposal and individual analysis.

“Personally and professionally, I worked with the overriding interest of Nigerians at heart based on the oath of allegiance I swore on commission into the military service, which is sacrosanct.

“I sincerely shared in the pains of that breaking news through the social media as it were. On that note, I want to assure all that more efforts will be put in, so that all assertions can be cleared convincingly from appropriate sources. God bless our cause for the recovery of our dear country Nigeria.”

Recall that Enenche claimed that the 2020 #LekkiShooting was “photoshopped” and “cropped”

The retired General had come under fire after making the list of the 1,234 members of the presidential campaign council of the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his stance on the #LekkiShooting, which led