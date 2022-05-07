2023: I consider being Nigeria’s president a demotion – Bishop Oyedepo

As presidential aspirants continue to emerge ahead of the forthcoming Presidential election, Bishop of the Living Faith Church world wide, LFC, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has described vying to become Nigeria’s President as a demotion.

Speaking during a leadership summit transmitted world-wide, Oyedepo while charging the church workforce on the need to be devoted to serving God, insisted that it’s too late for him to be the nation’s president.

According to the Bishop: “I believe in Nigeria and that is why I am still here, and still praying for Nigeria. But I consider it a demotion if I am invited to become the president of Nigeria. I am called for a global impact. I saw this since 1984.

“Even the devil knows that you can’t be genuinely sold-out to serving God, and not standout in life.

“Since 1976, I have never missed a change of story,” Oyedepo said.

“I was 19 years old when I prayed to God not to let me leave a village the way I met it. So I was 19 when I encountered destiny.

“I have not been tired going out for God since 1976”.

He urged members of the church to pray for grace to be released on them for global impact for Christ.