2023: Hyacinth Alia emerges Benue APC governorship candidate 

Fr. Hyacinth Alia has been declared the winner of the The rerun primary election of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has ended with Fr. Hyacinth Alia emerged as the winner.

Alia won having polled a total of 410,682 votes.

Chairman, Rescheduled Election Committee, Senator Basheer Lado, announced Alia as winner in Makurdi Thursday.

Lado said the first runner-up was Dr Matthias Byuan who polled 14,592 votes while the second runner-up was Senator Barnabas Gemade who scored 5,125 votes.

Prof. Terhemba Shija scored 2,217 votes, while Michael Aondoakaa and Iorwase Hembe scored 3,815 and 638 votes, respectively.

“The winner of the exercise is Alia. Having scored the highest vote cast. I declare him as the winner,’’ Lado said.

Alia’s candidature was later ratified by members of the party through a voice vote.

The party chairman, Austin Agada had put a question to members seeking to know whether the result was a true reflection of what transpired in the field and they answered in the affirmative.

“Having ratified Alia’s candidature, I therefore, declare that Alia is the governorship candidate of the party in Benue,’’ Agada said.