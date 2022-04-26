2023: High cost of nomination forms, tool to measure aspirants’ support base – Sen Chris Adighije

The sale of expression of interest and nomination forms fixed for N100 million by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will help to measure and assess a presidential aspirant’s support base.

Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Federal University of Lokoja in Kogi, Sen. Chris Adighije, made this known Tuesday at a news conference in Abuja.

Adighije, who thrown his weight behind the APC National Working Committee (NWC) on the cost of the forms, said that no aspirant was expected to raise such amount of money personally, but from those supporting them.

He said any aspirant, who has no support base, has no business being in the race.

“The Presidency is a large constituency and anybody contesting for it should have support that can raise the money for him. If you are running for the state House of Assembly, the same thing applies.

“So, with the support base and spread, you should be able to, at least, raise a reasonable amount of the money.

“I don’t think the expectation is for an individual to put his hands in his pocket and find N100 million. I don’t think that is the purpose.

“The purpose is to measure and assess an aspirant support’s base,” he said.

Recall that the APC announced the cost of its Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, prompting some people to criticise the cost, contending that it would breed corruption.

They also argued that such nomination fee would discourage potential aspirants to lead.

However, the APC National Women Leader, Dr Beta Edu, had condemned those criticising the cost of the nomination forms.

According to her, the reason for the exorbitant nomination fee is to cut down the number of aspirants that would buy the forms.

This, she added, would have put more pressure on the party’s leadership while processing the aspirants.