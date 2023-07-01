2023 Hajj: Pilgrims end rites, set to return home 

Over two million pilgrims have concluded this year’s hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, just as preparations for their departure from the holy land are in top gear.

The Nigerian pilgrims numbered, over 95,000, including their officials, were part of triumphant pilgrims.

Most of the pilgrims rounded off their Hajj rituals yesterday (Friday) after the stoning of the symbolic devils at Jamarat and the subsequent circumambulation of the holy Kaaba (Tawaf) and walk between Safar and Marwa hills(Sa’i).

Speaking with The Eagle Online in Makkah Saturday, an excited Nigerian female pilgrim, Hajia Memuna Abubakar from Kebbi state expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for making her Hajj rites hitch free.

Another pilgrim from Ogun State, Alhaji Mustapha Murtala was happy he finished all the Hajj rituals in sound health.

“Alhamdulillah, l went through the Hajj rituals without any sickness. I prayed for my wives and children. I prayed for my relatives and friends. I prayed for Nigeria. I believe Allah will answer all my supplications,” the pilgrim concluded.

Meanwhile, all the foreign pilgrims, including Nigerians, are set to return to their respective countries with effect from next week.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria(NAHCON) reiterated its commitment to ensure all the Nigerian pilgrims return to their base in sound health without any delay.

According to NAHCON, pilgrims would return to Nigeria based on the timetable of first to arrive, first to leave.

In another development, the Executive Secretary of Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji AbdurRahman Ibrahim Idris, said the return flights of state pilgrims from Saudi Arabia would begin Friday, July 7.

He made the statement Friday while addressing the state pilgrims under their tents in Mina, Saudi Arabia