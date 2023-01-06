2023 Hajj: Ogun Pilgrims Board begins sale of registration forms

The Ogun Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has commenced the sale of forms to prospective Muslim pilgrims from the state who wish to perform the 2023 Holy Pilgrimage.

The Board’s Executive Secretary, Alhaji Salau Babatunde made this known to news men Friday in Abeokuta

Babatunde noted that intending pilgrims should make an initial deposit N2 million, pending the release of the final Hajj fare by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

He enjoined pilgrims who desire to partake in the 2023 Hajj to obtain forms and tellers from the Accounts Department of the Board’s Secretariat Complex, Block B, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

According to him, the Hajj Savings Scheme was designed for those who intend to build their savings over a period of time for the incoming Hajj exercise.