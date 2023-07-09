2023 Hajj: Nigerian finds N56m in Saudi Arabia, returns it to Agency

828 828

A Nigerian pilgrim, Hajiya Aishatu Y’an Guru Nahuce, has returned the sum of $80,000 she found in the course of the 2023 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

This development was revealed by a Non Governmental Organisation, Independent Hajj Reporters, on Saturday.

The group, which made this known on its Facebook page on Saturday, revealed that Nahuce is from Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

She was said to have returned the money to officials of the Zamfara State Pilgrims Welfare Agency.

Going by the exchange rate in Nigeria, $80,000 is about N56 million.

The post by the Independent Hajj Reporters said: “This Nigerian pilgrim Hajiya Aishatu Y’an Guru Nahuce from Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State found $80,000 (N56,000,000) and handed it over to the Zamfara Pilgrims Welfare Agency official for onward return to the owner.

“May Almighty Allah reward her honesty and accept her Hajj.

“Amen.”