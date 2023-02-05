2023 Hajj: NAHCON distributes slots to 36 states, FCT, others

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria said it had distributed the 2023 Hajj allocations to the 36 State Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies, Commissions, the FCT and the Armed Forces.

The commission’s Assistant Director of Information and Publications, Mousa Ubandawaki, disclosed this on Saturday.

He said that the decision was reached at the end of the Executive Committee meeting, which ratified the allocations.

Ubandawaki listed the seat allocations to the states as follows: Abia 53; Adamawa 2,669; Anambra 39; Bauchi 3,132; Bayelsa 35; Benue 236; Borno 2,735; Cross Rivers 66; Delta 74; and Nassarawa 1,567.

He said other states are: Niger 5,165; Ogun 1,139; Ondo 436; Osun 1,054; Oyo 1,441; Yobe 1,968; Ebonyi 117; Edo 274; Ekiti 197; Enugu 40; FCT 3,520; and Gombe, 2,300.

The rest include: Imo 30; Jigawa 1,525; Kaduna 5,982; Kano 5,902; Katsina 4,913; Kebbi 4871; Kwara 3,219; Lagos 3,576; and Plateau 1,984.

Others are: Rivers 50; Sokoto 5,504; Taraba 1,590; Zamfara 3,083; while the Armed Forces got 543.

The NAHCON spokesman disclosed that Kogi State’s allocation would be released after the conclusion of the ongoing review of its activities.

Ubandawaki said the allocation of Akwa Ibom State was suspended due to non renewal of its operating licence.

He said that all the states were expected to remit payment of 50 per cent of the 2022 seats allocation to NAHCON before the February 10 deadline.

“The inability of any state to comply with the deadline date will lead to the reduction in the allocation to such state,” he said.