2023 Hajj: NAHCON deploys GPS, dedicated call centres

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has announced the availability of the Global Positioning System application for this year’s hajj, just as it unveiled a dedicated telephone line for pilgrims in case of assistance.

This was revealed on the Commission’s Facebook page with the title: “GPS application notification for 2023 Hajj.”

The Commission stated on the social media handle: “We are pleased to inform you that the NAHCON GPS application for hajj 2023 is now available.

“This app offers quick and easy access to important locations and pilgrims accommodations in Makkah.

“To access the application, please click the following link: https://nahcon.gov.ng/nahcongps.

“If you need assistance, our support team is available at +966-562358080.”

Meanwhile, Sheikh Suleiman Momoh, Commissioner of Planning,Research, Statistics, Information and Library Science, on Tuesday in Abuja during a press briefing explained the usage of NAHCON’s GPS.

According to the Commissioner: “The GPS enables the pilgrims to locate their accommodation wherever they may be.

“If they get lost in the process of their activities over there, it’s easy for them to locate through the use of GPS.

“Our call centers are very much in operation where they have designated numbers that they call on regular basis should they need any services.

“Our people are there who speak varieties of language who will always oblige them and take care of their needs, to ensure prompt response around the clock assistance to address any concerns or requirements raised by our pilgrims.

“So far we have not had fatal situations.

“We have not had any bad situations about our operations there.”

It would be recalled that close to 70,000 Nigerian pilgrims have so far been airlifted to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by NAHCON in readiness for this year’s hajj, which commences next week.

