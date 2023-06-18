2023 Hajj: Arik Air apologises as pilgrims protest delay

Arik Air has apologised to the about 10,000 pilgrims expected to fly with it to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj for the delay in their departure.

The apology came as pilgrims stormed its office at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Hundreds of the intending pilgrims, said to be on the ticket of private tour operators under the umbrella of the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria, are at present at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The airline was allocated the slot to transport about 10,000 pilgrims spread across Abuja, Lagos and Kano by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

A statement issued by the airline said it actually commenced the airlift of pilgrims in both Abuja and Lagos on June 14, 2023 and transported carried 374 passengers to date, adding: “The issues involved in the smooth operation of the airlift are currently being addressed by all parties involved; Arik Air, NAHCON and the Tour Operators.

“We hereby assure the pilgrims that as soon as we resolve the issues within the next 24 hours, the airlift will resume simultaneously in Abuja, Lagos and Kano.

“We appeal for the understanding of all concerned and apologise for the inconvenience the slow pace of airlift may have caused the intending pilgrims and all the parties involved.”