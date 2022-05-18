2023: Gunshots disrupt APC screening exercise in Port Harcourt

Gunshots erupted at the secretariat of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State Wednesday morning during the screening of House of Assembly aspirants.

The repeated gunshots began shortly after hundreds of aggrieved party members said to be loyal to a prominent chieftain stormed the secretariat located along Woji Road, GRA to protest their exclusion from the screening and ward delegate election.

It was gathered that the aggrieved party members arrived at the secretariat at 6am and found that the gate of the facility was locked.

Trouble was said to have started when some of the youths tried to forcefully open the gate.

The development compelled policemen inside the secretariat to shoot into the air.

More security operatives, including policemen on Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), were deployed to the place.

Sounds of gunshots caused pandemonium in the area, compelling protesters and journalists, who were there to cover the protest, ran to different directions for safety.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as, ‘APC Rivers, where are our forms’, ‘2018 Repeats Itself Again in Rivers, No Lesson Learnt’, among others.

The Nation