2023: Group urges political parties to ensure religion-balanced tickets

Interfaith Coalition Conference, an Inter-religious group has called on all political parties to opt for a religious balanced ticket in the choice of a candidate’s running mate.

The group, which made the call, while addressing newsmen Thursday in Abuja, said parties should discourage a situation where a contestant and running mate would be of the same religion.

The Co-Chairman, Interfaith Coalition Conference, Daniel Kadzai, said the call for Muslim-Christian or Christian-Muslim ticket would bring about balance, equity and fairness in the democratic process of Nigeria.

Kadzai, who was the former National President, Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), said that a balanced ticket would help manage the country’s diversity.

He also said that the nation needed all inclusive administration required to tackle the spate of insecurity.

“The major challenge we are having in this country is lack of equity and fairness, the nation is fast drifting and we can’t fold our hands and allow the country to derail.

“We need to manage our diversity, chart the way forward for peace, politics is not about acrimony or fighting, politics is about choice of credible people who can represent this nation.

“We need to save this nation from collapse and look toward getting a leader that can manage our diversity; we are looking forward to an inclusive nation.

“We are in a political dispensation and the transition process has started and we need to bring our people together,” he said.

He, however, called on the Federal Government to review the security architecture in the country.

“We are tired of the killings and kidnappings going on in the country, we can’t continue this, the government should review the security architecture.

“We need leaders that will take responsibility, we have credible people in all the tribes and religions, this issue of same religion ticket by some political parties should be reviewed.

“You cannot come and fly such an agenda, political parties should not create problems for us in this country.

“Those trying to divide us in this nation must understand that we are going to engage our people to resist this spirit of division in the interest of the country.

“If we want to have a peaceful political process, why can’t the parties have a religious balance of the whole process,” he said.

In a similar call, a member of the group Sen. Abubakar Mahadi, representing Borno South Senatorial District, stressed that a balance ticket could not be negotiated in selection of presidential running mates.

According to him, a Northern Christian should be taken as running mate.