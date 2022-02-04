2023: Group urges Nigerians to be kind-hearted, enact pious nation

A non-denominational group, the Christian Conscience has urged Nigerians to imbibe a culture of good heart and enacting a God fearing nation.

The call is contained in a communique jointly signed by the group’s National chairperson, Dr Mrs Yetunde Akinluyi and the National Secretary, Revd Dr Kolawole Verrals at the monthly meeting held Friday in lkeja, Lagos.

The group therefore admonished that all must have respect for humanity and love for the people, therefore those seeking for public offices will have the self determination and self control towards a better nation.

It also noted that the fear of God must be the guiding principles of the citizens and political leaders, at all levels. Leadership and followership are interdependent.

The group, posited since democracy which is about the people, many have come to stay in Nigeria, urging everyone to work together for good governance of the country.

Indeed, It is the desire of everyone to have a nation where there is Peace, Justice, Improved socio-economy status prevails.

“When Godly principles are imbibed by our leaders, it will guide them in the discharge of duties, where justice and good governance will be given utmost priorities” the group said in a press statement signed by its National Director of Publicity, Tunji Oguntuase

While calling on all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious beliefs, to fully participate in all electoral processes, to facilitate national rebirth where the aspirations of Nigeria can be achieved.

The group said it has lined up many programmes for the year as the political process is already gaining momentum, promising to sensitize the citizens, politicians and relevant organs of government that will be involved in the political processes.

“We intend to achieve this through symposia, workshops, road shows and lectures, not only in Lagos but in some states of the federation”