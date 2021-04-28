Nigeria Diaspora Network (NDN), on Wednesday, said it would support the country with over $10 million to ensure that transparent and accountable candidates are elected into offices in the 2023 elections.

NDN, an association of Nigerians living abroad, made its plan known in a statement by its Director of Publicity, Akintunde Ademola, in Abuja.

According to the group, the Nigeria Diaspora Network will grant over $10 million to support good governance candidacy programme for Nigeria’s next election.

“NDN, a composition of Nigerian professionals abroad, was established to lend logistics and media support to leaders — particularly young leaders — kicking off projects and founding new organisations to fight for our shared progressive values.

“Nigerians in the Diaspora remit billions of naira to their home country every year but are denied the right to vote during elections.

“We, at the Nigeria Diaspora Network, have therefore resolved to find a creative way to ensure that only those who have respect for rule of law, transparency and accountability are elected into office.

“Today, we announce the institution of a $10 million grant to support our partner organisations and candidates who meet our rigorous selection criteria.

“The aim is to produce progressive leaders and groups dedicated to leading Nigeria on a good governance structure,” the group said.

It restated its commitment to support young intelligent candidates to run for elected government positions in the country.

“We believe that to put good governance in place, honest, God fearing and selfless leaders must be elected into public offices.

“We have also observed that such candidates are shying away from participating in the electoral process because they lack the resources to do so,” NDN noted.

The group, which said it would work out parameters for identifying and supporting such candidates, added that it would initiate a letter requesting for a meeting with those candidates with an intent to provide funding support from the Nigerians in the diaspora coalition.