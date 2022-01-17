2023: Group endorses Greg Ibe for Abia governorship election

An Abia group, Old Bende Media Organization, (OBMO), has welcomed the declaration of the proprietor and Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu in Abia state, Professor Greg Ibe, to seek the position of Governor of Abia State in the coming 2023 general election in Nigeria.

This is even as the Abia group expressed total confidence in the capacity of Professor Ibe to change the narratives in the governance of Abia State with his vast wealth of experiences to address the infrastructural deficits in parts of the state, and as well as revamp critical economic sector to boost development of the state.

The OBMO noted that inasmuch as the present administration under Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in the state had recorded appreciable and overwhelming gains in raising the bar in infrastructure, a lot of works is needed to be done towards consolidating the efforts of the outgoing government in the bid to foster infrastructurally and economically stable Abia, positing that the Peoples Democratic Party Governorship hopeful has what it takes to render dividends of democracy to the Abia populace.

The Abia Media group, in a statement jointly signed by the chairman, Mazi Samuel Onukara and the Publicity Secretary, Chijindu Emeruwa and issued to newsmen in Umuahia, on the backdrops of the forthcoming 2023 general election in Abia, noted that Professor Greg Ibe had distinguished himself in many capacities which translated majorly to the establishment of world class university at his country home, Uturu in Isiukwato Local Government Area of the state, and as well as his entrepreneurial investments that has boosted the economy of Abia.

The OBMO applauded the governorship aspirant for the sustainable growth in the education sector in Abia State and has added impetus to the efforts of successive government at enhancing teaching and learning in the state.

The group also commended the Governor-elect of Anambra State and former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Charles Soludo for finding Ibe worthy on recent appointment into his transition committee irrespective of political backgrounds, ahead of his inauguration as democratically elected Governor of Anambra.

The umbrella body of media personnel from old Bende extraction of Abia state, further maintained that Prof Ibe’s appointment has proven that he is tested and trusted in political leadership.

According to the OBMO, “we are optimistic that Prof Ibe will live up to expectations. He has that competence and whatever capacities assigned to him. We believe, with people like Greg Ibe, Anambra state is on track to greater development”.