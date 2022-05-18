2023: Group endorses Gov. Abiodun for second term

The Committee of Concerned Ogun West Patriots, on the platform of Ogun West Elders, Leaders and Stakeholders, in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Wednesday endorsed Governor Dapo Abiodun for a second term.

The endorsement was part of the resolutions contained in a communiqué issued after a stakeholders’ meeting in Ilaro, to discuss the state of affairs in the Ogun West chapter of the party.

The communiqué was signed by Sen. Iyabo Anisulowo; Mary Ogunjobi; Salmon Adeleke; Juliana Akintyo; Razak Oduntan; Jimoh Akinlade; Solomon Ajose and Alabi Ojoare.

They saluted the strides and achievements of Abiodun, both in terms of his governance efforts and leadership of the party.

The Ogun West elders assured the governor of their support for his reelection to consolidate on the current achievements of his administration.

According to the communique, the Ogun West elders noted that the chapter of the party had been enmeshed in controversies and acrimony.

This, they said, was especially on the administration of the party in the district and the selection process of its senatorial candidate in particular.

“As patriotic Yewa-Awori indigenes, we are disturbed at the turn of events.

“As equal stakeholders of the APC in Ogun West, we have risen up to serve as the conscience of our people in curtailing the desperate plot to force an aberration down our throat.

“It must be stated that the principles of participatory democracy supposes that electoral contests must be based on fairness, equity and justice as guaranteed by extant laws of the land.

“We condemn in totality, the attempt by a serving Senator from Lagos State to jump the ship and seek the mandate of Ogun West Senatorial District, while still holding on to the one he currently occupies.

“We are shocked and saddened that the ambition of the senator received the support of a section of the party in Ogun West, who have been going around promoting him.

“We want to state emphatically that those who have done the endorsement of the senator are private supporters of that aspirant and do not speak for the generality of the Elders, Leaders and Stakeholders of Ogun West APC,” they said in the communique.

The elders also said that they were yet to endorse anyone for the Senate seat for the district.

They called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, under the leadership of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and Governor Dapo Abiodun to address the illegalities in the district.

After the meeting, Anisulowo told newsmen: “The take home from this meeting is that we are not accepting a stranger to come and take our resources and our inheritance in this place.

“I’m not questioning his coming or wanting to leave here, but I’m questioning his politics and that he wants to come and take what belongs to us,” she said.

—