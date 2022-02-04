2023: Group declares support for Orji Uzor Kalu for APC Presidential race

The Orji Uzor Kalu southern team has declared its support for the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu as the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). presidential candidates of the

The group which is coordinated by Hon. Lui Ndukwe noted that it will be easier for the APC to win the upcoming presidential election if Dr Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK), emerges as the party’s standard bearer.

Addressing the crowd at the unveiling ceremony in Asaba Delta State, the leader of the OUK Movement under the ages of southern solution team which covers four states, including Delta, Bayelsa, Anambra and Edo said Dr Orji Uzor Kalu is an embodiment of credibility and competence .

Ndukwe noted that in consideration of his performance as the governor of Abia state and as the current chief whip of the Nigerian Senate, he has no rival for the national office.

Ndukwe, a former chairman of Oshimili north local government area of Delta also revealed that he is supporting Kalu because he has what he takes to become the president and with the look of things he is the only person who is prepared to give Nigerians the required leadership and direction.

According to Ndukwe, Kalu is young, experienced and a dynamic southerner with the capacity we all yearn for.

Ndukwe further said he did not see Kalu as a serial presidential contestant , adding that he should be supported.