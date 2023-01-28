2023: Group calls police to investigate deadly political violence in Lagos 

A civil society organization, the Committee for the Protection of

Peoples Mandate (CPPM) has called on the Nigeria Police Force Lagos

State command to immediately commence investigation into a viral video

of criminality committed by political thugs in vehicles including a

branded bus of the State’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial

candidate Abdul -Azeez Olajide Adediran, aka Jandor.

The video footage showed suspected political thugs, unleashing violence by firing gunshots sporadically and the use of other dangerous weapons in a part in of the State.

A press release issued Saturday by the organization’s Executive director Nelson Ekujumi, said: “We condemn in the strongest terms the criminal assault on our democracy, constitution and the peace and safety of the good people of Lagos State by these criminals and their sponsors, of which we demand an immediate investigation in order to apprehend and prosecute according to law”.

Going further, Ekujumi said: “We are saddened and traumatized by this

recurring assault on our constitution and democracy even before the

commencement of the 2023 elections which is just around the corner and

are afraid that if not investigated and prosecuted now, could be a dress

rehearsal of greater violence to be unleashed on peace loving Lagosians

by this anti democratic elements during and after the 2023 general

elections”.

“CPPM stated that the brazen assault of thuggery and criminality on our

constitution by these political miscreants from the viral video and of

the vehicles identified, is a lead to the security agencies on where to

beam their searchlight for the perpetrators and their sponsors who are

enemies of our democracy, peace, law and order and must be brought to

justice.

“The sanctity of our democracy must be guarded jealously before, during

and after elections to ensure that law and order reigns at all times,

hence this latest assault must be investigated and redressed to send a

clear and unambiguous message to anti democratic elements that they will

not be allowed to escape the full wrath of the law” the statement said.