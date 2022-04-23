2023: Group calls on philanthropist to join Plateau APC governorship race

A group, named Muslim and Christian Youth Initiative of Nigeria has called on a stalwart of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Yohanna Margif, to contest for the governorship seat of the North central state.

The Leader of the group, Abubakar Suleman, made the call at a news conference in Jos, the capital city.

Suleman, who described Margif as a successful businessman and philanthropist, said he posses the requisite leadership qualities to move the state out of its current challenges.

He said that the business tycoon, if given the opportunity to serve would promote women and youth empowerment and ensure the security of lives and property.

”We came from across the length and breath of the 17 Local government areas of the state as inter-religious youth group to issue a strong statement expressing our resolve and that of thousand others.

”We resolve that as the 2023 draws closer, we wish to call with a loud voice on Mr Yohanna Margif to contest for the position of governor of our dear state under the APC.

”He posses the experience and sterling leadership qualities on governance to move this state forward.

”We are optimistic that if given the opportunity, he will guarantee a robust and engaging leadership for the state,” he said.

Suleman added that the stalwart had supported many poor people in the state, particularly widows and orphans, to have a better life, hence the need for him takeover the helm.