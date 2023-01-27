2023: Group calls for ceaseless prayers 

Nigerians have been enjoined to engage in ceaseless prayers , good conduct and God fearing approach towards the success of the exercise.

A group made the call in a statement issued Friday, noting that the Lord only can choose a fearless, Godly and true leader that will ease the sufferings and hardships that pervades the land.

The National Director of Publicity, Tunji Oguntuase said the economy has nosedived, and the effects are no doubt biting harder in the country, especially now that many homes cannot afford basic amenities on a daily basis.

“The cumulative effects of these hardships were the main focus of the deliberation of a non-governmental organisation, the Christian Conscience group at it’s January 2023 meeting held at lkeja yesterday.

“The position of the group was made known in a release made available to the press and jointly signed by its chairperson, Dr. Mrs. Yetunde Akinluyi and the General Secretary, Rev. Dr. Kolawole Verrals.

“Despite many challenges in the nation such as insecurity and other vices, God has always manifested Himself in the affairs of the nation and He will continue to sustain the nation through ceaseless prayers” Oguntuase said.

Quoting 1st Thesalonian 5:17, the group admonished Nigerians to pray without ceasing so as to have a hitch free and successful elections because the Nigerian Project is that of God and He will not forsake His people.

“When good things are open to a Nation or a family, enemies of progress will do everything to derail the purpose of God but with ceaseless prayers, God in His infinite mercies will manifest Himself” the group added

While wishing Nigerians a successful and rewarding 2023, the group enjoined Nigerians to move closer to God so that He can walk His purposes in our situations.

The group admonished Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) so as to vote candidates of their choice – who will have the fear of God and eager to serve the interest of the populace.