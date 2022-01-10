2023: Group begs Ogah to join Abia governorship race

The highest socio-cultural organization in Abia State, Nzuko ndi-Abia, has begged the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah to join the race for the office of Governor of Abia State in the coming 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

This is even as the Abia group regretted the complete marginalization of the people of Isiukwato extraction of the Abia in the dispensation of sensitive political offices, and as well as in provision of basic social and Infrastructural amenities by successive administrations in the state.

Rising from an enlarged meeting and well-attended by sons and daughters of Abia origin who have distinguished themselves in the academia, media and medical profession, private and public sector driven business investments, religious, traditional communities etc, held at Abia Hotels complex in Umuahia, on Sunday, which its resolutions were contained in a communique made available to journalists in Umuahia, the Nzuko ndi-Abia, passed a vote of confidence in Dr. Uche Ogah for his excellent performances and unwavering committment as federal Minister in President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, to the economic, political and Infrastructural development of the state and the country at large.

The communique was jointly signed by the Conveners of Nzuko ndi-Abia, Surveyor Samuel Aguiyi, Mazi Chinedu Emeruwa and Chimezie Ogbuehi

The Abia group opined that the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, his demonstrated uncommon and exemplary leadership that are highly emulated, and which has also restored Nigeria citizen’s confidence in Buhari’s government, adding that the leadership style of Ogah has fostered diversification and stabilization in all facets of the nation’s economy.

The Nzuko ndi-Abia further stated that Ogah has recorded indelible marks and has shown capacities in private and public sector, commending him for industrialisation of Abia through his business conglomerates which cut across within Nigeria and the Ovearseas.

The group also noted that the industrialisation brought in the state and the country by Dr. Ogah provided thousands of Abia populaces employment and also made the citizenry to be self reliant and dependency for their daily bread, hinting its call and appeal to the Honorable Minsiter of State for Mines to join the 2023 Abia gubernatorial race on the developemental strides achieved by the latter.

The socio-cultural umbrella of Abia people, posited that time is now for the people of the state to reciprocate the benevolent gestures of the Minister by lending their voices on calls for him to contest the governorship seat of Abia state, and to support him if eventually he heed to the yearning of Abians to vie for the number one office in the state come 2023.

The Nzuko Ndigbo also reaffirmed her total confidence in Uche Ogah to fostering geater development beyond expectations in Abia state if given chance to succeed the incumbent Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu whose two term in office at Government House Umuahia, will elaspe on 29th day of May, 2023.

According to the group, “Ogah as “best material” to occupy the revered office of Abia governor and we also insists on our earlier position for power shit to Isiukwato extraction of Abia North Senatorial district of the state in the interest of justice, equity and fairness, as the Abia extraction had suffered and have continued to be denied sense of belongings towards refixing the Infrastructural deficits in the area and other parts of the state”.

The Nzuko ndi-Abia while also reeling out its resolutions as contained in a communique, further used the medium to commend the incumbent Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu for the efforts of his administration in enhancing the economic and Infrastructural development of the state through meaningful policies, especially the ongoing establishment of Enyimba Economic City, in collaboration with the federal government of Nigeria.

The group said, “the governor, on his part, has demonstrated leadership as turning Abia to a new destination for Small and Medium Scale enterprises (SME), whereby the populaces in the Umuahia and Aba are engaged and are making daily incomes to enhance their daily welfare, and as well, attain to their daily needs.

“The Made-in-Aba products have gained global patronage because of the policy thrusts of Ikpeazu led administration. We believe that he has made his own efforts, but alot of work need to be done in improving the Infrastructural deficits, where those entrusted with leadership of the state failed to address for the overall good of the people”, the Abia group concluded