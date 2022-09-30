2023: Group advises IPOB members to participate in elections

Igbo Think Tank ITT, a conglomerate of Igbo veterans activists , professionals and opinion leaders have advised members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB to participate in the 2023 presidential elections if they want an equitable nation.

The group gave the advice at the end of its interface between members of Board of Trustees of the group and some secessionists who have vowed to truncate the democratic processes in Abuja during the Igbo day celebrations.

Against this background, the group in a statement signed by Obinna Akukwe Vice Chairman, Chuks Ibegbu the Secretary, advised IPOB Auto- Pilot Branch owned Mazi Simon Ekpa to jettison his plot to cause security scare during the build- up to the 2023 Presidential elections and allow Ndigbo who believe in the Nigerian Project to exercise their franchise.

Igbo Think Tank also applauds the DoS branch of IPOB led by Mr Chika Edozien for aligning with the democratic processes and transformation to taking place in Igbo lands despite the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu.

It noted that the warm welcome and support Presidential aspirants of Igbo Extraction is receiving in the North and South West has put a lie to the IPOB propaganda that Fulani, Hausa, Northerners and Yoruba hate Ndigbo

Igbo Think Tank urged all remaining IPOB members hanging on the fence to join the democratic processes and vote out politicians who cornered Igbo share of the national cake to their personal pocket.

It said the sorry state of federal roads in the South East is caused by Igbo politicians who embezzled the contract sums. The sorry state of electricity in the South East is caused by Igbo businessmen milking our people, selling fake meter and deriving pleasure in rolling out darkness.

Igbo Think Tank noted that whilst politicians of other zones are attracting Federal presence to their localities, their Igbo counterparts are ‘Admiring Street Lights in Abuja’.

“Igbo Think Tank advises all Ndigbo to participate in enthroning a prudent management of national resources, which only candidates of Igbo Extraction can guarantee.

“Igbo Think Tank thanks Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum and Niger Delta Forums for endorsing Igbo Presidency and tasks security agencies and INEC to conduct the 2023 poll in accordance with international standards to avoid a mass uprising capable of truncating the fourth republic.

“Igbo Think Tank reiterates the need for a political solution to the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu” the statement .

.